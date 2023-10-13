WATCH: New details into the death of Ted Lawson, well-know political canvasser.

LANSING, Mich. — Ted Lawson, 63, was shot and killed in Lansing this past Sunday, and we’re told the incident happened when he was doing for knocks for a political campaign.

“I’ve seen him before in the neighborhood, nice man,” resident Dudley Pete said. “He knocked on my door before, being a delegate for the Democratic Party.

Police are naming 15-year-old Lamar Kemp as the suspect.

According to court documents, video footage captured Kemp before the shooting walking with two other young people on the opposite side of the street from Lawson.The document then said Kemp, approached Ted alone and that’s when the shooting happened.

“Sad situation, behind nothing,” Pete said.

After shots were fired, authorities said kemp and the two other individuals ran towards a Family Dollar on MLK, and with the help of surveillance video from the store, police were able to locate and identify them.

Authorities said both individuals who were present during the shooting named Kemp the shooter and one of them said Kemp asked Lawson for a dollar before shooting him.

“Why would you shoot somebody for a dollar,” Pete said.

We reached out to Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee for an on-camera interview and were told he wasn't available.

Documents show police later found a handgun in the home Kemp was located at, that matched the casings at the scene… and as the community continues to mourn Lawson’s loss, Neighbors in the area are on high alert,

“It makes me scared to do basic things like taking out the trash or even taking out the dog,” Pete said.

Kemp is facing 3 different charges, including open murder, and he is being charged as an adult. As for the two other young people who was with Kemp when the shooting happened, The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office said It's unclear if they will be facing charges or not.