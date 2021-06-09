Watch
Warrant issued for 20-year-old man in his father's murder

Posted at 1:56 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:57:54-04

LANSING, Mich. — An Ingham County magistrate has authorized an arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man on a charge of murdering his father.

David Peter Velten is accused of killing John Velten, 58, in the older man's home on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township, police said in a news release.

John Velten's body was found by police on April 9 after friends and neighbors reported not seeing him for several days, Lansing Township police said.

David Velter was arrested on unrelated charges on March 31, police said, and has been in the Ingham County Jail since.

