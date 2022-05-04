Voters approve $129.7 million bond for Lansing schools

LANSING, Mich. — Voters have approved a $129.7 million dollar bond proposal for the Lansing School District.

The money will be used to rebuild Lewton School, Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School, Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School and Willow Elementary, renovate J.W. Sexton High School and add air conditioning to all of the district's buildings.

The measure passed 8,960 to 3,339, according to unofficial results.

