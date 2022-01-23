Voodoo's World of Oddtiques opens in REO Town Marketplace

LANSING, Mich. — REO Town welcomed a new store of Saturday. Voodoo's World of Oddtiques set up shop inside the REO Town Marketplace with a combination of handmade goods, antiques, taxidermy and collectibles.

“We started out as a traveling show," said John Harris, who co-owns the new shop. "We went around the state and other areas to, you know, go flea markets, conventions, things like that. When we had the opportunity to finally get a brick and mortar. We jumped on it.”

Harris owns the shop alongside his wife, Jenifer, who does most of the buying.

"She's got a terrific eye for buying weird, oddball things that you haven't seen before," Harris said. "It may be familiar, but you never knew what it was or you've never seen it. We also get a lot, you know, do a lot of skulls and specimens and old medical equipment, funerary equipment, scary dolls, things like that.”

The shop also features work by local artists and homemade crafts. For the grand opening, the two featured paranormal speakers, tarot card readers and spiritual guidance.

“It’s just reading the signs that are not there. That’s the long and short of what it is I’m doing here today," said Aondreiel Daimonkios.

Daimonkios says he and Harris are dear friends and he was happy to showcase his talents at the grand opening.

“We unify in a lot of thought and ideas," he said. "Johnny is the he's a man of magic and the occult himself, voodoo in particular: he asked us out here and we figured that it would be a nice way to kind of complement each other. Whatever I don't do, I will send to him and whatever he doesn't do, he'll send to me. Symbiotic relationship.”

You can visit Voodoo's World of Oddtiques online here.

