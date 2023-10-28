Vigil held for 2-year-old shot and killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Joseph Muhammad is torn up after the sudden death of his 2-year-old son King.

"He’s in a better place now, but this is an ugly world down here,” Muhammad said.

Little King’s life was cut short at the Sunoco gas station on Dunckel Road Tuesday.

Police said the toddler suffered a gun shot wound after he was left in the car with an unsecured gun. A male suspect, who ran from the scene after King was shot, has been arrested.

Family members tell us that suspect was King’s mom’s friend.

“This was all unnecessary, it could’ve been prevented, it was neglect and no two year old should have gone through this,” Muhammad said.

Friday evening, the Sunoco parking lot was filled with flowers, teddy bears and hugs for a vigil to honor King, a little boy who we’re told brought so much light.

“King just made every body smile man, he was bright, knew how to color, knew his abc’s,” Muhammad said.

As King’s family surround each other with love, They’re left asking a question, they’ll probably never get answered.

“All I could ask God is why?” Said family friend Larissa Ralston-school. “It wasn’t meant to happen, but it did and it just sucks.”

The Ingham County prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case and examining what charges could be placed against the suspect involved.

