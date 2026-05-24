LANSING, Mich — A day of remembrance brought Lansing community leaders, veterans, and residents together Saturday as they honored those who lost their lives while serving the country ahead of Memorial Day.



Lansing community leaders and veterans gathered at Little Arlington Veterans Memorial ahead of Memorial Day to honor fallen service members.

Army veteran Joshua Lacroix shared that he joined the military at 18 to be part of something greater than himself.

Speakers reminded the community that Memorial Day is not just a holiday weekend, but a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Attendees paid tribute to fallen soldiers and reflected on the impact their service and sacrifices continue to have on families and communities.

WATCH: Veterans and community members gather for Memorial Day remembrance in Lansing

Veterans and community members gather for Memorial Day remembrance in Lansing

The annual Memorial Day service took place at Little Arlington Veterans Memorial, where attendees gathered to reflect on the sacrifices made by service members and their families.

“For me, Memorial Day is about remembering those in uniform,” said Army veteran Joshua Lacroix.

Lacroix joined the Army at just 18 years old because he wanted to be part of something bigger than himself.

“I joined the Army particularly because I wanted to do something greater than myself,” he said.

Throughout his military journey, Lacroix says the biggest lesson he has learned comes from the people he served beside.

“I am truly amazed by those individuals that work alongside me, and honestly it’s all about service, commitment, and dedication,” Lacroix said.

Saturday’s ceremony served as an opportunity for the community to honor the men and women whose military service ended in sacrifice. Local leaders reminded attendees that while Memorial Day weekend often includes celebrations and family gatherings, it is also a time for reflection.

“I know that we all want to get out and spend time with our families and take a three-day weekend and enjoy sometimes going up north and having barbecues, but the whole time you really should be remembering those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for us,” one speaker said during the event.

Community members shared memories, paid their respects, and thanked veterans for their service.

“We thank all our veterans for their service, we thank them for keeping us free, and we remember those who have fallen,” another speaker added.

For Lacroix, Memorial Day carries a deeply personal meaning.

“They too had families, friends, goals, and futures, and it’s a day where we need to reflect on those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

Reporting in Lansing, I’m Asya Lawrence.

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