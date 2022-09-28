Utility rates to increase for Lansing BWL customers

LANSING, Mich. — Despite controversy, on Tuesday, Lansing Board of Water and Light’s Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to pass a rate hike strategy for all four utilities.

“These rate increase do add up and helps with less inflammation,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

Customers will see increases for 2023 and 2024.

Let’s take a look at those changes. First up, for electricity, there would be a 4.5% increase for residential properties for 2023 and 2024.

For water, residential properties will see a 9% increase both years, and commercial properties would see a 10% hike.

Both residential and commercial properties would have a nearly 10% increase in steam utility bills and chilled water utilities would go up 4%.

“We’’re very sensitive to those rate increases, and we have gone 3 years without an increase,” Peffley said. “We were supposed to have an increase in 2020, but we suspended it because of the pandemic.”

BWL said they know these increases won’t be easy for all customers, which is why they’re providing resources.

“We will try and help you with billing payments, if you’re struggling. We have numerous options, so please don’t hesitate to call us,” Peffley said.

Customers will start seeing increases for 2023, on Nov. 1. The reason for that is because that’s when BWL’s fiscal year begins, and hikes for 2024, will go in affect on Nov. 1, 2023.

