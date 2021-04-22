Roadwork on US-127, Interstate 496 begins Monday in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. — Two major roadways in the Lansing area will undergo repairs starting Monday.

“We’re essentially extending the service life of those structures,” said Christopher Gembel, an assistant construction engineer at the Lansing Transportation Service Center. “They’re not in any way not safe at this point, but we’re making sure that we don’t get to that critical period faster.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing nearly $2 million for maintenance work on seven bridges in Ingham County.

Southbound US-127 at Holt Road as well as Holt Road over US-127 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from April 26 to 29.

Road work along Interstate 496 will also begin Monday.

The improvements are part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan Plan.

Over the next five years, the state will fix highways and bridges that see the most traffic.

MDOT representative Aaron Jenkins says the project will almost double the amount of money allocated for state road repairs to $7 billion over the next five years.

“Our infrastructure has been ignored for a long time,” said Jenkins. “We haven’t put as much focus on it as we can especially financially, so it gets us a lot more bang for the buck when it comes to rebuilding the roads.”

More information on closures and detours can be found on MDOT’s interactive drive map.

