University of Michigan approves $143 million health facilities in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved two major health facilities in Lansing, representing a $143 million investment to expand medical care in mid-Michigan.

The $83 million behavioral health hospital will be the first in the region to offer inpatient care for children and teens. The facility will also provide 64 beds for adult and geriatric patients, addressing a significant gap in mental health services.

"For many years in the Lansing area, there's been a desert of care. Many of the child and adolescent patients that need inpatient psychiatric care are transferred out more than an hour away. So this will really enhance care in the region for these vulnerable patients," Dr. Victor Hong said.

Hong is a clinical associate professor in psychiatry at Michigan Medicine.

UM Health Sparrow is also building a $60 million ambulatory surgery center featuring modern operating rooms and a new MRI to reduce wait times.

The new surgery center will move procedures out of the aging St. Lawrence campus on the west side of the city and help the hospital keep up with increased demand for surgery.

UM Health Sparrow says they will pay for both projects without taxpayer money. Groundbreaking is planned for this summer, with an opening date set for 2028.

