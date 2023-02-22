United Way of South Central Michigan offering FEMA grants to help hungry and homeless

LANSING, Mich. — The United Way of South Central Michigan wants organizations all over the state that help people experiencing homelessness to know they have opened up grant applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.

For agencies in Ingham and Eaton counties, the grant money could really make a huge difference because there's over $187,000 available.

"The need is great in the community, especially with the rising costs of basic necessities people rely on. These funds are going to help a lot of individuals," said Theresa Stevens with United Way of South Central Michigan.

Geronimo Lerma runs Footprints of Michigan, an organization that gives away free shoes to anyone in need. Lerma says prices are spiking for almost everything, and his agency is seeing a greater need.

"Because of inflation, the first priority someone has, if they're single or have a family, is providing food and shelter for themselves. The last thing they worry about is footwear, so it's not just the people living on the streets. It's anybody living paycheck to paycheck," said Lerma.

Amanda Thompson is the executive director of Helping Hands Food Pantry out in Charlotte. She says grant funding plays a big part in helping people who need food.

"Other than operating costs to cover our expenses, all of our funding comes from grants other than monetary donations," said Thompson.

In total, over $460,000 will be given out to agencies across the state.

The grant application is open until March 7. Awardees will be chosen by a board in the coming months.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook