Union representing Sparrow Health workers files complaint with National Labor Relations Board

LANSING, Mich. — A union representing more than 2,000 nurses and other medical workers at Sparrow Health System has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board today alleging that the Sparrow violated federal laws during the latest round of contract negotiations.

The complaint alleges that Sparrow:

abandoned the safe staffing concerns process in the union contract prior to its expiration

interrogated staff about union activities and unlawfully attempted to prevent staff from wearing red to show support for their union

announced a plan to restrict provider networks in 2022 for employee health insurance plans

created a position for nurses at Sparrow outside of the union

refused to share financial information with the union

coerced employees’ legally protected right to strike, in part by making bargaining proposals that contained a threat to withdraw proposals on wages, healthcare and other economic terms automatically upon notice of a strike.

Union officials say they served Sparrow Health System with the complaint this afternoon but had not received a response as of 4:30 p.m.

FOX 47 News has reached out to the hospital and is awaiting comment.

Contract negotiations between Sparrow Health and the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital – Michigan Nurses Association started over the summer.

“We are completely fed up with the anti-union attitude Sparrow executives have taken,” said Jessica Lannon, the union's grievance chair and a member of Michigan Nurses Association Board of Directors. “They keep trying to silence the voices of caregivers. Sparrow’s administration has crossed the line too many times and must be held accountable.”

Workers in the union have been without a contract since the end of October.

At the beginning of November, hundreds of picketers rallied outside the hospital as part of an informational strike and earlier this week union members voted to approve a strike if negotiations don't improve.

Union officials say some of the main points of the contention at the bargaining table include unsafe staffing levels, limited access to PPE equipment and wages that don’t reflect the cost of living.

Both sides are scheduled to meet again next week to continue talks.

Read the complaint here.

We will continue to bring you updates as this story continues to develop.

