Unemployment rates on the rise in 2025: How LCC college advisors are helping students navigate the job market

Unemployment rates across the country and right here in the Ingham, Eaton and Clinton neighborhoods are on the rise

According to Michigan Labor information, there were 12,900 unemployed people in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties making up a 5.1% unemployment rate in January of 2025 compared to 9,700 unemployed people the same time last year

College advisors like Liz Fischer have spent a lot of time guiding students in the right direction when it comes to the job market and in the attached story I spoke with Fischer as well as students about the steps they're taking

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

According to Michigan Labor data, Michigan's unemployment rates are higher than the United States average, leaving some of my college neighbors fearful of life after graduation.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence at Lansing Community College with how they’re setting students up for success amidst uncertainty in the job market.

"We need good benefits, good health care, good pay, there's a lot of things we need," said Gary Muhammad.

Whether you're looking to make a career change like Gary Muhammad.

"I've only done 1 job. For the past 5 years I've been working at my dad's landscape company," said Bobby Barkham.

Or just beginning your career journey like Bobby Barkham, the state of the job market has shifted over the past few years.

"One of my biggest fears is the way is job market is changing with all the layoffs and how it's going to affect this community," Muhammad said.

Michigan Labor Market information shows that as of January 2025, there were 12,900 unemployed people in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties making up a 5.1% unemployment rate.

This is compared to 9,700 unemployed people in January of 2024 which made a 4% unemployment rate.

"It's researching, it's digging in to figure out who you are, what you're really passionate about, what do you want to do?" said Liz Fischer.

Liz Fischer is the career advisor specialist here at LCC and as she helps students navigate the evolving job market, her advice is to keep building as many connections as you can regardless of the field.

"Your degree will help you, your certificate will help you but what goes a long way is really forging those connections," Fischer said.

Advice that students like Muhammad hope will land him a job soon enough.

"We're all fighting for the same thing, a good job," said Muhammad.

