Undecided voters gather to watch Michigan US Senate Debate

The Michigan US Senate Debate took place Monday night. Candidates Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers battled it out center in Detroit.

Both candidates got the opportunity to highlight some of their priorities.

Watch video above to see how undecided voters felt about the debate.

Seven O'clock on the dock Monday night, 4 undecided voters gathered at the Fledge, to watch the debate between Michigan US Senate Candidates Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers.

“I think this debate will help me decide who I will lean towards,” said Lansing resident King Robertson.

As each candidate took center stage in Detroit, their priorities were highlighted. Slotkin touched on things such as keeping automotive investments in the US and protecting women's reproductive rights, something that stood out to undecided voter Tonya Harris.

“Me speaking out as a woman, what I do with my body on the inside and out, should be my choice, nobody should override what I do with my body,” Harris Said.

Rogers spoke on tackling inflation, and beefing up border security.

“I feel like our border security is weakened and it could really be improved if you ask me, so I really do agree with his views on boarder security,” Robertson said.

By the end of the debate, most of the undecided voters had their minds made up. There were two voters leaning towards Slotkin.

“Because I feel she's more genuine, she got my voter,” said Lansing voter David Odom.

One voter leaning towards rogers.

“Mike rogers just has more experience,” Robertson said.

And one with a few more weeks to make up his mind.

“Nope, neither of them convinced me, I will be leaving that section blank on the ballot,” said Lansing resident Jerry Norris.

