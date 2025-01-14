UM-Health Sparrow, nurses reach tentative agreement in contract negotiations

LANSING, Mich — The University of Michigan Health-Sparrow has reached a contract agreement in principle with the Union of nurses and healthcare professionals, avoiding a strike planned to begin on January 20.

The elected bargaining team of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) and UMH-Sparrow had been negotiating since August.

According to PECSH-MNA a union of 2,000 caregivers still need to vote on whether to accept the agreement but highlights of the contract are:

• Competitive wage increases, with most members receiving between a 20% and 32% raise during the term of the agreement.

• Large increases in differentials including the night shift, evening shift, and weekend differentials.

• Significant ratification bonus.

• Guaranteed healthcare plan that is equal or better to the union plan the employer is ending.

• Permanent decrease in the cost of members' premium contribution to BCBS starting in 2026.

• New language guaranteeing no permanent replacement of positions with subcontractors (agency) and maintenance of open postings for these positions.

• Extending COVID protections for members for duration of the new agreement.

• Increased benefits for employees injured by workplace violence.

The contract expired on Oct. 30. PECSH-MNA members voted almost unanimously (98.7 percent “yes”) to authorize their elected bargaining team to call a strike if they deemed it necessary. On Jan. 7, the team announced a 5-day strike to begin Jan. 20.

This is the first contract that PECSH-MNA has negotiated since University of Michigan Health bought Sparrow for $800 million in investments in 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook