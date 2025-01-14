UM-Health Sparrow, nurses reach tentative agreement in contract negotiations

LANSING, Mich — The University of Michigan Health-Sparrow has reached a contract agreement in principle with the Union of nurses and healthcare professionals, avoiding a strike planned to begin on January 20.
The elected bargaining team of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) and UMH-Sparrow had been negotiating since August.
According to PECSH-MNA a union of 2,000 caregivers still need to vote on whether to accept the agreement but highlights of the contract are:
• Competitive wage increases, with most members receiving between a 20% and 32% raise during the term of the agreement.
• Large increases in differentials including the night shift, evening shift, and weekend differentials.
• Significant ratification bonus.
• Guaranteed healthcare plan that is equal or better to the union plan the employer is ending.
• Permanent decrease in the cost of members' premium contribution to BCBS starting in 2026.
• New language guaranteeing no permanent replacement of positions with subcontractors (agency) and maintenance of open postings for these positions.
• Extending COVID protections for members for duration of the new agreement.
• Increased benefits for employees injured by workplace violence.
The contract expired on Oct. 30. PECSH-MNA members voted almost unanimously (98.7 percent “yes”) to authorize their elected bargaining team to call a strike if they deemed it necessary. On Jan. 7, the team announced a 5-day strike to begin Jan. 20.
This is the first contract that PECSH-MNA has negotiated since University of Michigan Health bought Sparrow for $800 million in investments in 2023.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.