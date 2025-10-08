UM Health-Sparrow turns former Rite Aid into full-service health care hub

LANSING, Mich — Downtown Lansing now has improved access to healthcare with the opening of a new pharmacy and urgent care center operated by UM Health-Sparrow.

UM Health-Sparrow has opened a new pharmacy and urgent care in downtown Lansing, located in the former Rite Aid building on Michigan Avenue.

The facility improves access to essential medications and healthcare for residents, addressing a long-standing lack of pharmacy options in the area.

It's designed for convenience and compliance, helping patients stay on track with their prescriptions without needing to visit a hospital.

The pharmacy and urgent care are now open to the public

Located on Michigan Avenue in the former Rite Aid building, the new facility addresses a long-standing gap in pharmacy services in the downtown area. The addition comes after Rite Aid announced the closure of its locations, leaving residents with limited options for filling prescriptions.

“Think about it—if you’re out of essential heart medication, do you want to go to the hospital and walk a long way, or just park and walk 50 feet to get your medicine?” said Margaret Dimond, Regional President of UM Health-Sparrow. “This makes healthcare more convenient and accessible for our community.”

The facility offers both pharmacy and urgent care services and is open to the public. Patients do not need to be part of the Sparrow health system to use it. The location operates seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor noted the importance of restoring pharmacy access downtown.

“We’ve had pharmacies come and go. Years ago, there was a Rite Aid downtown that closed in the late ’90s, and this one had remained open until recently,” Schor said.

The new pharmacy is expected to benefit local residents by improving access to medications, especially after hours. Lansing resident Olivia Farhadi said the facility will make a big difference for her family.

“How many times do you go to urgent care, and all the pharmacies are already closed? Now we have one here that’s open and willing to help,” Farhadi said.

In addition to convenience, Dimond emphasized the broader impact.

“This is about helping people stay compliant with their medications. That’s essential to keeping our community healthy and reducing long-term healthcare costs,” she said.

The new UM Health-Sparrow pharmacy and urgent care is now open and serving the Lansing community.

