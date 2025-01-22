UM HEALTH SPARROW REPORT: Drug related deaths down

UM Health Sparrow released their drug-related deaths report for Q3 2024.

The report shows a decline from previous years.

Watch video above to hear one neighbor's response to the data.

In a time of mental health struggles -- Robert Kanous said he turned to drugs, an addiction that stayed with him for more than 15 years.

“I began to use substances when i was 13 or 14, I was about 30 years old when I began my recovery journey,” Kanous said.

A recovery journey that led to 12 years of sobriety, which ultimately led Kanous becoming a Peer Support and Recovery Coach.

“I use my own experience to help people navigate the process,” Kanous said.

Kanous said he's not oblivious to the fact that drug addiction in our neighborhoods has been an ongoing issue for years. UM Health Sparrow recently released their drug report for quarter 3 in 2024, which cites 16 deaths. But that number is down from the same quarter a year ago, which showed 39 deaths.

VIEW FULL DRUG-RELATED REPORT HERE.

“It's a relief to hear that the numbers are down,” Kanous said. “I would say that is hugely because of community organizations like punks with lunch who do harm reduction.”

In the past, we've reported on House Bills 5178 and 5179, which allow organizations and facilities to legally use hard reduction tools to end the Opioid Epidemic.

Although those bills did not pass, Kanous said he's pushing for more changes on the state level.

“I think we need more funding in harm reduction spaces,” Kanous said.

