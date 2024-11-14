UM Health Sparrow caregivers negotiate with hospital officials for a new contract

The Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association's contract ended on October 30th and now it's back to the bargaining table for union leaders

Jeff Breslin, president of PECSH-MNA, says they are asking for better wages, health care benefits and safety within the hospital

Tuesday, PECSH-MNA picketed outside of UM Health Sparrow and in the attached story, I spoke with Breslin about what comes next

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Caregivers here at UM Health Sparrow are advocating for what they say is a fair contract.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with a look at what nurses are asking for and the response from Sparrow.

"I ended up becoming an RN in the first place so I could be in a profession where I can help people" said Jeff Breslin, PECSH-MNA President.

The month of May will mark 30 years as a registered nurse for Jeff Breslin.

But he says in recent years, things haven't been easy for caregivers at UM Health Sparrow.

"We are losing staff. There is a staffing crisis inside and its no different than a lot of the other hospitals around it has to do with being able to attract people" he said.

This week, Breslin, along with other nurses and health care professionals picketed outside the hospital -- hoping to send a message to Sparrow leaders before negotiations.

"The main issues that we're working on is wages, health care benefits and then also promoting safety within the hospital" Jeff said.

Local caregivers say with the $130 million invested in UM health facilities across our neighborhoods, they believe their contracts should be upgraded as well.

Wednesday, both parties went to the bargaining table and a statement from a UM Health Sparrow leaders said

"We understand the urgency and the importance of a contract that meets everyone's needs, while also ensuring our patients receive the best possible care. We hope to emerge from these negotiations with a stronger relationship and a collective commitment to building a better future for our health system and our community."

State and federal mediators have joined these discussions that are scheduled throughout the month of November, and Sparrow caregivers will still be working throughout these negotiations with the hopes of reaching common ground.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook