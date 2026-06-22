LANSING, Mich — UM Health-Sparrow officially broke ground Monday on a new $60 million outpatient surgery center, a project hospital leaders say will expand access to advanced surgical care and diagnostic services for patients across the region.

UM Health-Sparrow broke ground Monday on a new $60 million outpatient surgery center in Lansing, which is expected to open in 2028 and include four operating rooms and an MRI unit.

Retired Executive Vice President, Operations at Michigan Health & Hospital Association and former patient Nancy McKeague shared how she survived a subarachnoid hemorrhage after receiving emergency and intensive care at UM Health-Sparrow, crediting the medical team with saving her life.

Hospital leaders say the new facility will expand access to high-quality surgical care and provide patients with a more modern, convenient location for outpatient procedures.

Dr. Michael Shingles said the center is designed to improve patient accessibility and help the health system serve more people while building on services currently offered at the aging St. Lawrence campus.

WATCH: UM Health-Sparrow breaks ground on $60M outpatient surgery center

UM Health-Sparrow breaks ground on $60M outpatient surgery center

The new facility, expected to open in 2028, will feature four operating rooms and a new MRI unit designed to improve patient access and streamline outpatient procedures.

For Retired Executive Vice President, Operations at Michigan Health & Hospital Association Nancy McKeague, the project carries personal significance.

“The last thing I expected was to end up in the hospital,” McKeague said.

After spending years advocating for patients, McKeague found herself receiving care at UM Health-Sparrow after suffering a subarachnoid hemorrhage while participating in Michigan State University’s “Race for the Place.”

“I was running in the Race for the Place at MSU and suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage and was brought to Sparrow through the emergency department,” she said.

McKeague spent 17 days in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit before undergoing rehabilitation. She ultimately made a full recovery and credits the hospital’s care team for saving her life.

“The whole team assembled and took care of me,” McKeague said. “Having that available to other people is critically important to me.”

Hospital leaders say the new outpatient surgery center is intended to deliver that same high level of care in a modern, more accessible setting.

“A lot of planning went into how to make the best surgical center, how to recreate what we have at St. Lawrence but put it in a better place that is easily accessible to patients,” said Dr. Michael Shingles.

Dr. Shingles said the new facility will help the health system serve more patients while improving convenience and access to specialized surgical services.

“I think it’s going to be wonderful,” he said.

Supporters of the project believe the expanded services could have a significant impact on the community by providing life-saving care closer to home.

“Knowing that we can get that quality of care this close to home is a real comfort,” McKeague said.

Construction on the outpatient surgery center is now underway, with hospital officials targeting a 2028 opening date.

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