UM Health-Sparrow bracing for Michigan Avenue construction

LANSING, Mich — The ongoing Michigan Avenue construction project is advancing in front of University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing, and patients and visitors are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The next phase of construction, beginning in mid-September through mid-October, will extend west in front of the hospital to S. Pennsylvania Avenue. All emergency services will be fully maintained throughout the project and the hospital will remain open and accessible.

During this period, one lane of traffic on Michigan Avenue in front of the hospital will remain open and accessible at all times. However, significant delays are expected, so alternatives are needed, and most motorists will want to access UM Health-Sparrow Lansing buildings via rear entrances on Eureka and Jerome streets.

The hospital has created a dedicated webpage for the latest traffic updates and a map of suggested alternative routes to the hospital, Herbert-Herman Cancer Center and University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Professional Building, along with a video with important guidance.

"Our top priority is ensuring our patients and team members can access our facilities safely and with little to no stress," Ann Marie Creed said.

Creed is president of UM Health-Sparrow Lansing.

"We've developed robust plans to maintain access throughout this project and we are urging everyone to review the alternate routes we've suggested before they travel," Creed said.

The project is expected to be completed by late fall, weather permitting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

