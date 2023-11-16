UAW Local 1753 speaks about where tentative agreement stands with GM

LANSING, Mich. — After weeks on the picket line, not all GM workers are on board with the tentative agreement.

“Not everyone is happy,” said UAW Local 1753 President Dwight Jackson.

Jackson said while his plant, GM’s Lansing’s redistribution center, supported the agreement with 66% of workers saying yes, he knows there’s a chance, that may not be the case at other plants, including Local 602 at the Lansing Delta Township Plant. Their president wasn't available for an interview, but Jackson believes some workers are rejecting the contract because of the tiered wage system.

“A lot of them feel like they wanted to automatically be bumped up to maximum pay without waiting 8 to 4 years,” he said.

Jackson said he voted yes on the agreement, and while it’s now unclear if it will pass, HE IS proud to call UAW his family.

“I’m just proud of all of my UAW brothers and sisters for taking a stand.”