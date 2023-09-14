UAW Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan members enter strike

LANSING, Mich. — The chants from members of UAW Local 2256 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Echoed.

The workers set up shop on Capitol avenue early Wednesday morning and vocally demanded change for about 12 hours. While no workers were able to speak because of union rules, we were able to hear a few of their personal stories off camera…. Like Christy’s, whose been apart of the union for 27 years.

She and other members decided to head to the picket line because they wanted things like better wages, job security and improved trainings.

But this isn’t only an issue here in Lansing, about 1400 Blue cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers are demanding the same changes. Negotiations have been happening since contracts expired back in July.

As Christy and her fellow union workers protest in comfortable shoes and with blue signs, they’re optimistic they’ll get with they want especially with the strong unity they have.

Blue cross blue shields of Michigan released this statement saying “ Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Blue Care Network is not included in this action by the union. Blue Cross has put contingencies in place to enable our company to continue to provide services to providers, group customers and our millions of members around the nation. Some of those services – particularly those provided over the phone – will require longer wait times.”