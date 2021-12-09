Two-way streets in downtown Lansing won't come until 2022

LANSING, Mich. — The completion of the Lansing's plan to covert six one-way streets into two-way streets, originally set to finish in November, is now delayed until the middle of 2022.

As the weather turns, work on several signals and intersections is still incomplete, so the Department of Public Service is delaying the rest of the project until next year.

Andrew Kilpatrick, director of the city's Department of Public Service, says the pandemic played a role in the project not being completed on schedule.

“The schedule of this project, unfortunately, has been impacted a bit by COVID, both on the supply chain side getting materials here and getting contractors scheduled and then also with our staff being off a little bit last year and trying to get everything scheduled," Kilpatrick said.

The one-way streets to be converted are Capitol and Grand avenues, and Ottawa, Allegan, Pine and Walnut streets.

The change is meant to make commuting downtown easier by making travel routes more direct and reducing confusion for those unfamiliar with the area.

The project will also include adjustments to traffic signal timing, on-street parking and pavement markings.

Kilpatrick said work on traffic signals will continue for the next month or two and start again in the spring once signal poles come in.

After these projects are completed, many of the conversion signs already in place that will designate the two-way streets will be uncovered.

The Department of Public Service does not currently have a "firm deadline" for all of these changes, but Kilpatrick said the project will likely be completed between May and July.

