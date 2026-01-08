Two teens charged as adults in Lansing Lyft driver shooting

Two 15-year-old juveniles have been charged as adults in connection with the shooting of a Lyft driver in Lansing on January 2.

According to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, Jordan Mallett and Leighton Davis each face charges of assault with intent to commit murder and felony firearm in the shooting that occurred at Knollwood Drive and Cross Street on the city's north side.

The 34-year-old victim was working as a Lyft ride-share driver when he was shot and suffered disabling injuries. He was transported for medical treatment and remains under medical care.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Lansing Police Department conducted an investigation and submitted their findings to prosecutors for review of criminal charges.

While most juvenile offenses are handled as delinquency petitions in juvenile court, Michigan law allows cases to be evaluated individually to determine if adult charges are appropriate. Prosecutors consider factors including the seriousness of the offense and a juvenile's past court history when making these decisions.

Both Davis and Mallett are scheduled for a probable cause conference on January 16 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination on January 23 at 8:30 a.m. Both hearings will be before Judge Stacia J. Buchanan.

