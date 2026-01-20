Two Michigan State Police patrol vehicles hit by drivers on I-96

LANSING, Mich — Two Michigan State Police patrol vehicles were hit by drivers this morning while troopers were responding to crashes at separate locations on Interstate 96.

The incidents occurred on I-96 near Lansing Road and I-96 near Millett Highway in Eaton County, according to a post on X from the Michigan State Police First District. Both patrol vehicles were from the Lansing Post.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The Michigan State Police remind drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicle lights.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

