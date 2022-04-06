Two Men and a Truck collecting essential items for moms and kids escaping domestic violence

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing company that has made its mark all over the country is hoping to help out moms and children escaping domestic violence through a nationwide drive.

The drive is called Movers for Moms.

It was started more than 10 years ago by Two Men and a Truck with the goal of helping victims of domestic violence who need a fresh start.

According to victims’ right advocates, many women and children escape domestic violence situations with just the clothes on their backs.

The drive seeks to give these families some comfort by providing essential items.

“Once you get to the shelter or a safe place you’re really dependent on whatever people are able to donate because that’s all you have. These women might not have the things that you and I take for granted every day like toothbrushes or a clean pair of socks,” said Gianni Massaro of Two Men and a Truck.

The donations are being collected at sites all over the area including State of Fitness in East Lansing where members look forward to helping out every year.

“A lot of our folks that have had kids are like perfect. We really want our nice things to go to a great home and be useful. We don’t just want to give it away to anybody,” said Justin Grinell of State of Fitness.

The donations are being collected until the first week of May. At that point they’ll be inventoried and delivered to Child and Family Charities to be given to moms and kids in need on Mother’s Day.

If you’d like to donate we have a link here: Movers for Moms Donation sites

