Two charged with open murder in connection with Lansing deaths

LANSING, Mich — Two people have been charged with open murder in connection with the deaths of Lance Pollo and Raequan Brown, both of which occurred on February 9, 2025, in Lansing, according to a statement from the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

After an extensive criminal investigation by the Michigan State Police, Lansing Police Department, and the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, prosecutors charged Trisha Bos and Timothy Galbraith with open murder in connection with Pollo's death, which occurred at 535 S. Foster Ave. in Lansing.

Galbraith faces an additional open murder charge for Brown's death, which occurred at a different location at 634 S. Francis Ave. in Lansing.

Charges against Trisha Bos

Bos has been charged with:



Homicide – Open Murder (Lance Pollo)

Weapons – Felony Firearm (Murder)

Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence

Tampering with Evidence

Conspiracy to Commit Dead Bodies – Disinterment & Mutilation

Dead Bodies – Disinterment & Mutilation



Bos was arraigned on February 11, 2026, in the 54-A District Court. Bond was denied.

Charges against Timothy Galbraith

Galbraith has been charged as a Habitual 4th Offender with:



Homicide – Open Murder (Raequan Brown)

Homicide – Open Murder (Lance Pollo)

Two counts of Weapons – Felony Firearm (Murder)

Firearms – Possession by Prohibited Person

Weapons – Felony Firearm (Possession by Prohibited Person)

Two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

Conspiracy to Commit Dead Bodies – Disinterment & Mutilation

Dead Bodies – Disinterment & Mutilation

Galbraith was arraigned on February 12, 2026, in the 54-A District Court. Bond was denied.

Court proceedings

Both defendants are scheduled to appear before Judge Cynthia Ward in 54-A District Court for a Probable Cause Conference on February 20, 2026 at 9 a.m. and a Preliminary Examination on February 27, 2026 at 9 a.m.

Both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Background

The Eaton County Sheriff's Department announced on March 24, 2025 that skeletal remains found after a structure fire were identified as 38-year-old Lance Pollo.

Pollo's remains were discovered after a two-building fire was extinguished on the 10000 block of East Vermontville Highway in Windsor Township around 3 p.m. on February 10, 2025.

Investigators called Pollo's death an "apparent homicide."

The Pollo family offered a $5,000 reward for any information that led to an arrest.

