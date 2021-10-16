Two cases of school violence at Dwight Rich School of the Arts has one family concerned about daughter's safety

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing School District is dealing with two serious cases of violence in the classroom.

Now one family is asking what steps the district is taking to guarantee their daughter’s safety

“When we send our children to school we expect for you to protect them. These children are our responsibility. They are our future and if you’re not going to what you’re supposed to do, then get another job. There are tons of jobs out here,” said Sabrina Glast.

The family of 11-year-old Gala Winston says the Lansing School district is dropping the ball and putting kids in danger.

According to Winston’s family, she’s being bullied and was attacked by a group of kids at Dwight Rich elementary school.

Winston had to hide in an empty classroom and call her mom, but her mom says that call should have come from school officials.

Instead Markeida Adams says the same group of students who beat up her kid in school ran outside and continued the assault at her car.

Now the family is concerned for Winston’s safety and angry that the adults at the school didn’t step in to help.

“They should have broke the fight up and got me and the other students far apart from each other and got me into the office where I would’ve felt safe,” said Winston.

This isn’t the only instance of violence documented through cell phone video at a Lansing school.

On Wednesday, video surfaced showing a teacher fighting with and choking a student.

It’s an issue district officials are aware of and they want parents and students to know there are some tools in place to avoid violent situations.

“We continue to provide services through expanding our partnerships that will provide valuable resources like restorative justice and practices as well as providing mental health and grief counseling,” said Cordelia Black, executive director of the Office of School Culture.

District officials tell Fox 47 News this school year has offered some unique challenges as kids are adjusting to new routines and possibly stress and grief brought on by COVID.

However, Markeida Adams says she’s not comfortable sending her child back to a school that doesn’t seem to have things under control.

“No one is suspended. The students are still at the school. I’ve reached out to the superintendent’s office but have not gotten a call back. I even sent the videos to them,” said Adams.

Adams says what’s happening isn’t right but she’s focused on keeping Gala safe.

“I’m planning on keeping my kid out and advocating for her so that this doesn’t happen to another student,” said Adams.

District officials say the fight between the teacher and student is under investigation.

The teacher is on administrative leave.

No one from the district would comment on Gala’s case, saying it's an on-going situation.

Her mom says she plans on pressing charges against the other students.

The District is planning to hold a series of anti-violence events to address some of the issues cropping up in schools.

The first will be held on Tuesday at Everett High School from 6:30 until 8 pm.

