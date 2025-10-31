Two candidates vie for Lansing’s 4th Ward City Council seat

LANSING, Mich — As Lansing voters prepare to cast their ballots, the race for the 4th Ward City Council seat features two candidates: Heath Lowry and Peter Spadafore.

We sat down with Heath Lowry to learn more about his campaign, his priorities, and his vision for Lansing if elected.

“I see so much opportunity not just for economic improvement, but for building a true community here,” Lowry said.

Lowry currently serves as president of the Westside Neighborhood Association, a role he says has deepened his commitment to public service.

“As I worked more and more with neighbors on a direct basis, I saw that there was a need for direct communication from the people in power—particularly city council—to my neighbors, to make sure we're delivering what citizens are calling for,” he explained.

That desire to strengthen communication between residents and city leaders inspired Lowry to run for the open 4th Ward seat.

Lowry’s Top Priorities

If elected, Lowry says his top three goals will be:

Strengthening relationships between elected officials and residents

Creating safer neighborhoods

Filling vacant housing and business properties

When asked what he would change about Lansing, Lowry pointed to the city’s housing landscape.

“The availability of gentle density in housing, in particular,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for people to find different kinds of housing at all income levels, and I believe we just have to do the hard work to find where that can fit.”

As for what he hopes remains the same?

“I love the unique nature of every neighborhood that I step into. I’m going around the entire 4th Ward knocking on doors, and each neighborhood has its own flavor.”

FOX 47 News also reached out to current council member Peter Spadafore, who is running for re-election, but an interview could not be scheduled before this story aired.

According to Spadafore’s campaign website, his top priorities include public safety, neighborhood improvement, and investing in Lansing’s youth.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.