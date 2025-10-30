Two Candidates Vie for Lansing Ward 2 City Council Seat

LANSING, Mich — With Councilman Jeremy Garza running for an at-large seat, two candidates are competing to represent Ward 2 on the Lansing City Council after the general election.

The race features Deyanira Nevarez Martinez, a higher education professional and Lansing School Board member, facing off against Erik Almquist, who brings previous council experience from serving six years as a councilmember in Fennville, Michigan.

Nevarez Martinez Focuses on Housing and Public Safety

Nevarez Martinez said her decision to run stems from her relevant experience that could benefit the city and Ward 2 residents.

"I felt like I had experience that would be helpful and useful to the city of Lansing and the people of Ward 2, so I decided to put my hat in the ring," Nevarez Martinez said.

Her priorities include improving public safety and addressing Lansing's housing crisis.

"We need to be in a position to create change to help some of our neighbors who are unhoused," Nevarez Martinez said. "So working with that community and making sure we are building housing and making sure we are repairing the housing that is in disrepair."

Almquist Emphasizes Experience and Transparency

Almquist believes his previous council experience positions him well to serve Ward 2 residents.

"I really think I could make a difference in taking care of people and I already done that already," Almquist said.

If elected, he wants to focus on transparency, getting the mod pod community operational, and promoting safe driving initiatives.

"I would love to take care of the drag racing on the streets," Almquist said. "I have solutions for that without having to have citizens pay for it."

Different Approaches to Change

When asked what they would change about Lansing if elected, the candidates offered different perspectives.

Nevarez Martinez emphasized the importance of understanding current issues before making changes.

"I am hesitant to say that this is what I would change instantly because I am not privy to certain things not being on council previously, but I think what I would do right away is make sure that I catch up on all of those issues that are important to me," she said.

Almquist focused on immediate action regarding city staffing.

"Job fairs would be key, because we have a lot job positions that are not filled," Almquist said. "I would start day one with that, getting people hired."

Candidates Share What They'd Preserve

Both candidates identified aspects of Lansing they want to maintain. Almquist supports keeping the current election cycle unchanged, while Nevarez Martinez values the community's high energy and engagement.

Personal Messages to Voters

Nevarez Martinez emphasized her family's history of advocacy and fighting for what's right.

"Well, I am a fighter, my dad marched in Selma and my son marched in Black Lives Matter," Nevarez Martinez said. "I come from a line of fighters, who want to do the right thing for people."

Almquist focused on trust and commitment to constituents.

"I would just hope that people would trust that I would go there for them and do the best I can for them," Almquist said.

