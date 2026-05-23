LANSING, Mich — The final bell rang for Sexton High School seniors on Friday as students prepared for graduation celebrations and the next chapter of their lives. But among the Class of 2026, two students are standing out for making school history together.

Jah’Reiece and Kah’Reiece Kelso-McKinney say competition, family support, and teamwork helped them succeed.

The Sexton High School twins will attend the University of Michigan on full-ride scholarships.

School leaders say it is a huge milestone to see twins earn valedictorian and salutatorian honors together.

WATCH: Twin brothers make Sexton High School history as valedictorian and salutatorian

Twin brothers make Sexton High School history as valedictorian and salutatorian

Twin brothers Jah’Reiece and Kah’Reiece Kelso-McKinney were named Sexton High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian, an achievement school leaders say they have never witnessed before.

“I’m the oldest, I’m the oldest,” Kah’Reiece joked, describing the competitive dynamic that has existed between the brothers for years.

That competitive spirit started early and eventually became a driving force behind both of their academic success.

“He would get all these awards and get to do fun things, and I’d be stuck in the classroom because I didn’t do what I was supposed to do,” Jah’Reiece said. “But I realized eventually I wanted to be doing those things too, so I fixed that.”

By the time the twins reached high school, their focus on academics had become a shared mission. They say support from their family, especially their mother, helped keep them motivated.

“Every day after that, as my mom was dropping us off, the words she would say is ‘be great, be great,’” Kah’Reiece said.

The brothers constantly pushed each other to stay on top academically throughout high school.

“We’re checking like, ‘Okay, we’re still number one and two,’ because our peers were on our necks,” Jah’Reiece said.

Academic success runs deep in the family. According to the twins, another cousin ranked third in the class, while another finished eighth.

Asya Lawrence

In the end, Jah’Reiece, the younger of the two brothers, earned the title of valedictorian, while Kah’Reiece was named salutatorian.

“It’s great,” Kah’Reiece said. “No tears from me. We’ve prepared ourselves for this moment.”

Sexton High School Principal said the achievement is unlike anything he has seen in his 25 years in education.

“Never seen it since I’ve been in education for 25 years,” Scott said. “This is a first for me.”

The twins will continue their academic journey together at the University of Michigan, where both received full-ride scholarships.

“I want to make sure he knows how much I appreciate him for making sure that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do,” Jah’Reiece said.

“I’m going to be there, we’re going to be there neck and neck the whole way,” Kah’Reiece added. “So be prepared for that, be prepared for those hard times… but we got this.”

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