Turner-Dodge House Festival of Trees continues through New Year's Day in Lansing

The holiday spirit continues at the Turner-Dodge House in Lansing, where dozens of decorated Christmas trees remain on display as part of the annual Festival of Trees. The event runs through New Year's Day, giving neighbors more time to enjoy the festive displays while supporting local history preservation.

Local organizations, businesses and neighbors created and displayed their own uniquely decorated trees throughout the historic home. The festival serves a dual purpose beyond providing holiday entertainment for families.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees help preserve and restore the historic Turner-Dodge House, which has been a landmark in Lansing since 1858. The fundraising effort ensures this piece of local history continues to be maintained for future generations.

Admission costs $5 for adults, while children can attend for free. The festival is open Tuesday through Sunday, giving visitors multiple opportunities to experience the holiday displays before the event concludes after New Year's Day.

