True crime book store opening in REO Town

LANSING, Mich. — There’s a new bookstore coming to REO Town, with a selection you could describe as criminal.

“Anything dark that you’re looking for literature wise, we hopefully got it,” said Jenn Carpenter, owner of Deadtime Stories.

Carpenter set up shop in Old Town last fall, but decided to make her way to REO Town for more space. The crime-themed shop is located on South Washington Avenue.

They carry “lots of true crime, lots of Michigan related cases,” Carpenter said.

While some of the books tell horrific stories, Carpenter hopes her store will bring something positive to customers.

“It’s history,” she said. “It’s dark and disturbing, it is Michigan’s history and Lansing’s history, and the best way to keep history from repeating itself is to read about it.”

Rod Sadler is the author of “Killing Women," which tells the story of East Lansing serial killer Don Miller.

“There’s an obsession, believe it or not, with true crime," he said. “That’s why you see all those television documentaries and that’s why they do so well.”

“People love true crime so much because they can actually live the experience without living the experience,” Sadler said. “They can also come up with ways from preventing something like that from happening to them.”

“Killing Women” is on sale at Deadtime Stories. So is Carpenter's own book, "Haunted Lansing."

As she prepares for a grand opening, she’s looking for recommendations on what people want to see in her store.

“If you have suggestions or if you want me to add anything to the store, I am open to taking all the suggestions,” she said.

The bookstore is set to open its doors on March 27.