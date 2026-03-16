Tony Austin, 30, becomes Lansing's first gun violence fatality of the year

LANSING, Mich — A 30-year-old man has been shot and killed in Lansing, becoming the city's first gun violence fatality of the year. Tony Austin's family is now grieving his death, and police have made no arrests as of Monday.

The shooting happened on South Hosmer Street around 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

"He was a person full of life," said Austin's older sister Alicia Greenfield.

Austin had moved to Lansing 2 years ago. Family members say he was unhoused and navigating life in a new city on his own.

"He was basically in a new city, trying to navigate it on his own without the means and he also had a disability as well," Greenfield said.

Most of Austin's family lives in Texas. I spoke with his two sisters, niece and nephew about the tragedy over video call.

"To get that call that you will never see your loved one again… no one can prepare for that," Austin's younger sister Shelia Thompson.

"I just don't have the words to it all, I am just lost and numb to it all foreal," said Austin's nephew Jason Finch.

Lansing Police Chief Rob Backus spoke about the investigation last week.

"When our officers and detectives responded there, no difference than before, they'll work considerable hours right off the bat, interviewing witnesses getting as much evidence as they can, trying to get people that have the freshest memories and best evidence," Backus said.

Austin's family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We just hope if anyone knows anything, they will say something to help us, because violence isn't the answer," Thompson said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe and it can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

