TONIGHT: Lansing City Council to vote on proposed budget

Throughout the past few months, we've been following Mayor Andy Schor's $307 million dollar 2025-2026 proposed budget closely and Monday night, Lansing City Council will make their final decision.
After much discussion amongst neighbors and City of Lansing officials, Mayor Andy Schors' $307 million budget proposal will either be adopted or denied during Monday night's council meeting.
The 2025-2026 proposed budget is about 12% higher than last years adopted budget of $270 million and this budget includes $17.5 million going toward road and bridge projects and over $100 million to police and fire.
Later tonight, we will be reporting from Lansing City Hall, giving you a look at the final decision made by the council and what happens next.
