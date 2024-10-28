Together in remembrance: Michigan COVID Memorial unveiled at Wentworth Park

A memorial honoring lives lost during COVID will be placed at Wentworth park in downtown Lansing

Neighbors who lost loved ones attended the unveiling of the memorial on Sunday

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are coming together to honor their loved ones.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We want them to know their loved one is remembered” Said Laura Canfield, Mother of Freddy Garza.

Families and friends of neighbors gone, coming together Sunday in Lansing... including Laura Canfield.

Her son Freddy died in the pandemic, and she wanted to make sure he was not forgotten.

“We needed a way to honor his life and the lives of everyone that was lost”

Freddy’s Mom, Wife and Brother came together to create the Michigan Covid Memorial.

“This is a way to remember, it was real, these people are real, they're not just some number to make up a statistic for anybody. These are people's lives, these are people's kids, fathers, sisters, mothers, these are real people and for a while we couldn’t do anything for them.” Said George Garza, Brother of Freddy Garza.

Together they created a team of other neighbors going through a shared grief.

“I’m here for my brother” Said Rosalinda Calley.

Rosalinda Calley, a sister to Ramiro Mata, became part of the team creating a way for others to remember their loved ones lost to Covid.

“We’re bound together by love, the love we have for our family that has passed” Said Calley.

A love that has made people in a difficult situation feel that they’re not alone.

“People didn’t get to be with their loved ones, when they took their last breaths, people were isolated, so coming here to see the memorial and sitting down and just letting it all unload, just take that stress off, and you're not alone in that.” Said Marcus Keech, Friend of Freddy Garza.

The memorial will be fully installed at Wentworth park this week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook