Tips to prevent your car from overheating in high temps

With temperatures expected to get really high this week, one neighborhood mechanic is providing tips on how you could prevent your car from overheating.

Some of these tips include cleaning radiator area, choosing proper antifreeze and making sure you have a healthy battery.

Tucked away on West Saginaw Highway. Handz On Auto Care is all about making sure your four wheeled babies are taken care of.

“We give people straight forward answers on the best way to get their vehicle to the end of the life that they want,” said owner Chris Smith.

Smith says that all starts with taking care of your vehicle, especially in hot weather, like what we're experiencing this week.

Tip number one, making sure your radiator area is clean. If the radiator area does get messy, Smith said it's an easy fix. All you have to do is clean the area with a water holes.

Next up, there's specific antifreeze you should use to make sure your car doesn't overheat.

“With Antifreeze, you want to get the 50/50 kind,” Smith said. “The 50% antifreeze and the 50 percent% water, so you keep a perfect -35 degrees freeze point and a 255 degree boiling point.”

Lastly Smith said when high temps are approaching, you want to make sure you have a healthy battery, because heat typically causes bad batteries to blow.

“Good batteries are good for all cars and they should be checked or replaced every three years,” Smith said.

