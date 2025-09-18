TIPS: How to properly store firearm in vehicle

LANSING, Mich — LANSING, Mich. — Gun thefts from vehicles are becoming a major concern in Lansing, with new statistics revealing the scope of the problem nationwide.

During a press conference earlier this week, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor shared alarming numbers about gun thefts from cars.

"Gun thefts from cars are the largest source of stolen guns. On average at least one gun is stolen from the car every 9 minutes in the United States," Schor said.

The mayor emphasized that gun owners must do their part to prevent this type of theft. Michigan law requires gun owners to unload and properly store their firearms while in vehicles.

Michael Lynn Jr., a gun prevention advocate and skilled firearm instructor with 6 years of experience, said preventing guns from being stolen from vehicles starts with having the proper tools.

"This locks up, you have a key, some of them have a combination," Lynn said, demonstrating a lock box.

The lock box provides secure storage for firearms in vehicles.

"You're going to store that firearm in here and then you would wrap this around the bottom of your seat where it connects to the frame of your car," Lynn said.

For gun owners who don't want to purchase a lock box, Lynn said a gun lock is another option.

"This would go inside the barrel, then it goes where the magazine goes in like this and lock it up. That's what this lock is for," Lynn said.

Lynn said the goal of properly securing firearms is straightforward.

"It's all about safety, we want to make sure responsible gun owners stay responsible gun owners with legal firearms," Lynn said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

