Three restaurant vendors sign on to offer food at Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club plans to offer its patrons an experience like no other. Once home to the Lansing City Market, this building will be transformed into a multi-million dollar food and entertainment complex this summer.

Now, some businesses have already come on board to make the new complex their home.

The complex promises to feature shuffleboard tables, a stage and seven food vendors to tantalize the palettes of shoppers.

“It's date night and you have a few hours to get out and experience as much as you can. We’re free finally from the kids," said Lansing Shuffle Managing Partner Jonathan Hartzell. "You just want to see as much as you can. We just love the idea of going to a bunch of vendor windows, seeing art, finding experiences and seeing a stage."

This week the venue’s owners announced that three of those seven restaurant spots are now filled.

Browndog Creamery, which specializes in burgers and homemade ice cream, has signed up to come on board. Osteria Vegana, which features a full vegan menu, has also signed on.

Finally, Yeti Kitchen is also opening up shop there and will feature Nepali and Indian foods.

The project's developer says all of these vendors are being carefully curated.

“It's who is the person behind the meal? Who is the person behind the counter? It's age, sex, demographic. It's secondary interest points. Is this person a mom whose kids are into soccer and she draws that social circle?,” said Hartzell.

Harztell says about 100 jobs will be created as part of the Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club project.

The Lansing Shuffleboard and Social Club is expected to open up this summer and will cost about $3 million to complete.

