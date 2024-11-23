Thousands in Lansing ring in the holidays with 40th Silver Bells in the City

The city of Lansing kicked off the holiday season with its 40th Silver Bells in the City Electric Lights Parade

Thousands of people gathered outside the capitol to watch a parade, light show, and fireworks

Video shows Friday's festivities and neighbors saying why they keep coming out every year

A festive Friday night in Lansing kicked off the holiday season as thousands celebrated the 40th Silver Bells in the City Electric Light Parade.

The gathering brought neighbors near and far to the state capital to watch the parade, a light show and fireworks.

"It's Christmas and it's like the best thing ever," said Lily, of Lansing.

People like Clarence Lake, an 18-year-old who's been coming every year since he was born, say they enjoy the camaraderie of neighbors too.

"It's the energy it's that Christmas energy," Lake said. "I like being around the people and seeing everybody. It's super nice."

WATCH: LANSING CELEBRATES JAYCI SIMON AS SILVER BELLS GRAND MARSHALL

Marching bands and floats filled the streets of downtown Lansing bringing generations together to spread holiday cheer.

A resident named Manny brought his son for the first time and lifted him on his shoulders to get a better view of the parade.

"I like it," said Manny. "Bringing the community together. It's great seeing everyone together."

To people like Lily, the celebration is a way to feel proud to be from Michigan.

"It just makes me feel like part of my state," said Lily. "You should always come here. Look at it. It's magical."

