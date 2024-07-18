"This is the time to gear up for school": Lansing schools is preparing for the new generation of students

Wednesday, the Lansing School District held their preschool and kindergarten registration event in collaboration with community partners and the Ingham County Health Clinic

Last year, there were 500 preschoolers enrolled into Lansing Schools and officials are looking for even higher enrollment this upcoming school year

The Ingham County Health Clinic offered free hearing, vision and lead testing to students

In the attached story I spoke with the Lansing School District preschool director and preschool nurse about what parents have to look forward to this school year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Lansing School District kicked off this upcoming school year on Wednesday with a focus on the next generation of students.

Next month, many students will be returning to school but some students will be attending for the very first time.

"This is a time where children's brains are developing and they really need to get those foundational skills that will help them with that future school success" said Lansing Schools preschool director, Angela Barry.

With the addition of 4 new preschool classes across the district in Gardner and Willow at Riddle ,Lansing Schools is kicking off their registration outreach to keep enrollment climbing.

"In preschool, we had over 500 students enrolled, and this year, we expect that much more" Barry said.

Through the Lansings universal program,

"Which means that preschool is tuition free for anyone that has a Lansing address or is a Lansing school district resident" Barry explained.

More local students have access to no-cost education and health check-ups

"We are getting kids in earlier before their having too many problems so that we can get them help" said Susan Lynn

Susan Lynn is one of the 10 nurses across the district. She says screenings for vision and hearing aren't always easily accessible for everyone, and having access at school is crucial.

"I can't imagine not having a school nurse because now that I'm in the role I see we do so much" Lynn said.

In the weeks leading up to the first day of school, district officials say they will continue to promote their tuition-free preschool learning with the hopes of more community members taking advantage of the program.

"This is really the time to gear up for the 2024-2025 school year." Barry said

All registration can be done through the Lansing Schools Welcome Center

