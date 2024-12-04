"This is exactly the kind of project we want to support":Construction begins on Lansing's second electric home

This electric home that's being built on Pattengill Avenue has solar panels built into the house, making energy bills much lower according to the developer, Brent Forsberg

This home is being built through the "Pathway to Construction" program that gives people who have served time in prison the chance to learn the ins and outs of electric homes.

Michigan State Housing Development Authorities Housing Development fund and the Ingham County Housing trust fund provided the funding for this house

In the attached store I spoke with the developer, Brent Forsberg, and Josh Pugh with MSHDA about what an electric home is and if we may see more of these popping up across our neighborhoods in the near future

A new home is being built on Pattengill here in Lansing but what's special about this is it's the city's second electric home.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with the developer who says neighbors may see more homes like this in the future.

"Over the last year we've been scoping this project which is going to be a 1040 sq foot ranch on the first floor with another 500 sq feet finished on the lower level," said Brent Forsberg.

Brent Forsberg has developed many homes in our neighborhoods but this project is different than most

"It's unique," he said.

This home being built on Pattengill Avenue will be the second electric home in Lansing, meaning that the home will produce its own electricity using the built-in solar panels.

"The owner that will be able to purchase this home is going to have lower monthly costs on their energy bill throughout the year so that'll add up..." Forsberg said.

While homes like this one can create savings for our neighbors, they also create new job opportunities.

"We're growing our state's construction workforce, we're also developing a curriculum through this that we're going to take and scale statewide so hopefully this is just first of many homes like this one not just in Lansing but in the state of Michigan," said Josh Pugh with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Through this "Pathway to Construction" project, people who have served time in prison have the chance to learn the ins and outs of electric homes.

A skill that Forsberg thinks might be more important in the near future.

"As we're looking at our energy use and the fact that we're moving more towards renewables it makes sense to start integrating that into our houses," said Forsberg.

This home on Pattengill is expected to be complete and on the market by March of 2025 and the price of the home will be based on the median income of the area.

It's what state housing officials say is the second of many to come.

"With the workforce angle and the energy angle this is exactly the kind of project we want to support," said Pugh.

