‘This is big what they’re doing, we appreciate it’ FEMA provides assistance to Lansing following Aug. Storms

FEMA is helping out Lansing residents who may still be struggling after the Aug/ 24-26 storms.

FEMA has about 3.2 Billion dollars to give away to those trying to recover ; already 6,000 people across the state have taken advantage.

An uprooted tree in Tasha Canty's backyard is a daily reminder of the scary storm that hit Lansing back in Aug.

“It was some wind spiraling in this lot and it literally like took the tree and flung it,” Canty said.

The tree destroyed her fence and fell on to the house behind it on Martin Street, killing 84-year-old Vernita Payne

“The family, my heart goes out to them, she helped a lot of people around here,” Canty said.

An emotional journey for the families, but Canty said hope might be on the horizon, with the help of FEMA.

We're here in response to the declaration from the storms and tornadoes that hit on between August 24th and the 26th,” said FEMA Spokesperson Patrick Boland.

On Friday, FEMA was in Canty’s neighborhood, helping people in their recovery from the August severe weather. FEMA officials said they have about $3.2 million to give away to 13 counties, including Ingham, Eaton Livingston, and Ionia. A disaster facility in Williamson was set up to get people registered.

“Williamston is just open for a week,” Boland said. “We have a team out there and we're planning on actually bringing that center to Lansing soon.”

FEMA said they've identified over 500 homes in Ingham County that were affected by the August storm.

