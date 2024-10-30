"This has been such a turnout": Election workers in Lansing react to high early in-person voting turn out

The state of Michigan began early in person voting on Friday, October 26th

On the first day of early in person voting, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says there were about 1600 voters that voted early at one of the 2 polling locations

In the attached story, I spoke with election worker Alicea Anderson and Clerk Chris Swope about what early voting has looked like for them these past few days.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The new options around early in-person voter have changed for a lot of people in my neighborhood, but it also has an impact right here at the polls.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence checking in with workers who are helping voters cast their ballot today, tomorrow, and up to November 5.

"How long have you been a poll worker?" I asked.

"We were just talking about this, more years than I can remember at this point so... many" Alicea Anderson said.

Alicea Anderson's interest in Election Day began when she was a young girl watching her mother volunteer at the polls.

"I just love it and a lot of us get to know each other even if you bounce around the precincts you still are like hey we worked together before!" she said.

But she says the days leading up to Election Day look different this year compared to others she's seen.

"This has been such a turnout" Alicea said.

Outside of the high stakes presidential race, it's also the first time she has worked during early voting and this is the first Presidential election in Michigan where early in person voting has been an option.

"We're actually wondering if Election Day will be smaller obviously because so many people have gotten it out the way" Alicea said.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope told me since the first day of early in person voting,

"We had between the 2 locations about 1600 people so at one point we were pushing a hundred people an hour" Swope said.

Those numbers have made for a busy couple of days for election workers.

"I'm going to be checking your ID, finding you in the computer and then printing you a ballot on the spot" Alicea said.

But with the early voting process that gives them a chance to work through challenges ahead of the actual Election Day, Alecia says her and her fellow election workers are feeling confident about November 5th.

"It's been so helpful to get more people in to get them to vote" she said.

