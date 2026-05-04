Music, dancing and food filled the Lansing Shuffle Sunday as neighbors gathered for the third annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration.

• The Lansing Shuffle hosted its third annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration Sunday.

• Neighbors gathered to honor Mexican heritage through music, dancing and food.

• Organizers hope to expand the celebration even further next year.

WATCH: Third annual Cinco de Mayo celebration draws neighbors to the Lansing Shuffle

Third annual Cinco de Mayo celebration draws neighbors to the Lansing Shuffle

The event brought people from across the area together to honor Mexican heritage and culture.

Jake Trevino said the gathering serves a deeper purpose.

"Really the purpose is just to celebrate Mexican culture and keep the Trejano scene alive in Lansing, Michigan," Trevino said.

Event organizer Corina Salinaz says celebrations like this go beyond any single holiday.

"We come together just to bring community together. It doesn't matter where you're from, what culture you're from, it's all about being together and just having a great time," Salinaz said.

Salinaz says with growing community support, they hope to expand the celebration even further next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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