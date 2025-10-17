Think before you swipe: Lansing Police warn of ATM skimming devices on MSUFCU ATMs

LANSING, Mich — If you frequently use the MSUFCU ATMs in Lansing, local authorities want you to be on high alert.

Lansing Police are investigating reports of skimming devices found on MSUFCU ATMs across the city, which can steal card info and PINs.

Skimmers are often hard to spot, designed to blend in with ATM hardware—users are urged to closely inspect machines before use.

MSUFCU responded quickly by removing the devices and increasing monitoring at their ATM locations.

Customers should check bank statements regularly and report anything suspicious to both MSUFCU and Lansing Police.

For longtime MSUFCU member Marcus Jefferson, the warning hits close to home.

Asya Lawrence

“If you're not checking your bills and you're throwing them to the side... you could be in big trouble before you even know it,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson, who has been visiting the MSUFCU branch in downtown Lansing for years, says a recent virtual breach of his account has made him rethink his ATM habits.

“I go to the inside ones because I see all the stuff on television about people connecting devices,” he added.

According to a statement from Lansing Police, skimming devices are typically placed over or inside ATM card slots. They are designed to blend in with the machine’s existing hardware, making them difficult to detect. These devices capture users’ card information and sometimes even their PINs, putting accounts at serious risk.

Asya Lawrence

“These devices are typically installed on the outside of machines and designed to look like they belong there,” the department said. “They can capture your card info and even your PIN.”

Allison Horn, Chief of Staff at MSUFCU, said the credit union is actively monitoring ATMs across the city.

“In this instance, we were quickly alerted. We immediately responded and removed the skimming devices from those machines,” Horn said.

MSUFCU staff have increased surveillance and inspections of ATM locations to prevent further incidents.

If you’re using an ATM, take a moment to examine the machine. If anything looks unusual, such as loose or bulky attachments around the card slot or keypad, do not insert your card. Report it immediately to both MSUFCU and the Lansing Police Department.

Horn also advised using the tap option when available.

"Whenever available, we encourage members to use that tap technology when they can, because that's a way to guard against physically inserting your card into those type of terminals," she said.

