There's still time to trick-or-treat at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. — If you haven't yet, there's still time to take your family trick-or-treating at Potter Park Zoo for their Fall Zootacular.

"Fall Zootacular is our fall family-friendly event," Carolyn Fabro, Potter Park Zoo's special projects coordinator, said. "It happens the three weekends leading up to Halloween, so this was our second weekend."

Lauren Shields 2021 Potter Park Zoo's Fall Zootacular

If you've not heard about the zootacular before, that's because this is only its second year. Fabro tells FOX 47 that it replaced the zoo's former "Boo at the Zoo" event.

"When we were able to re-open and start doing events still in the midst of COVID, we had to figure out how to re-frame the events that we did," Fabro said.

Lauren Shields 2021 Trick-or-treating at Potter Park Zoo

This year's event is a modified version of last year's.

"We did bring back activities this year. We've got a bounce house and an inflatable obstacle course," Fabro said.

Each of those activities requires additional tickets that can be purchase inside, along with hot cider and donuts.

And, of course, the trick-or-treating. And costumes are encouraged, too!

Lauren Shields 2021 Candy station at Potter Park Zoo

"We have several community partners coming out each weekend giving out candy," Fabro said. "We have candy stations throughout the zoo."

There are plenty of tickets still available for next Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

