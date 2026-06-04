"There's only so much I can do": Lansing shop owner worries about Consumers Energy's proposed rate hike

LANSING, Mich — It's hard to walk through downtown Lansing without noticing the store where all the bubbles are coming from. Sylvia's Sudsery keeps its bubble machine running even as electric bills skyrocket.

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"As long as its not raining outside we have it going the whole time we're open," owner Danielle Hastings said.

Bubbles, soaps and socks fill Sylvia's Sudsery on Washington Square. Hastings started her business six years ago and has had the store at its current location for the past two years.

Behind the counter, there is a picture of the store's namesake and Hastings' inspiration.

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"My grandma really focused on being able to take care of your skin so oatmeal is a thing. She kind of had that oatmeal smell," Hastings said.

The scents she sells are designed to connect customers with the past.

"I want people to be able to smell the smells," Hastings said. "Connect it with their memories from childhood or family members."

The bubble machine is more than a novelty, it drives foot traffic.

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"It makes their day seeing an adult play with the bubbles walking by and they are reminded I gotta check that place out next," Hastings said.

But in the last two years, energy bills have threatened to burst her bubble.

"Our energy bill has over quadrupled since the first year we've been here," Hastings said. "I try not to focus on it too much.

A proposed $456 million rate hike from Consumers Energy threatens to increase energy costs on businesses like hers. Hastings says higher costs are nothing new.

"Basic utilities and like basic necessities in life have increased over the last couple of years," Hastings said. "What is it going to be like next? That's a little worrisome."

Energy-saving measures have not been enough to offset the rising bills according to Hastings.

"Even with turning the lights off as we walk, making sure all lights are off, those kinds of things, it has still been a pretty large jump," Hastings said.

The bubble machine, however, is non-negotiable. Hastings says it has become central to the store's identity in Lansing.

"We have been known throughout Lansing now that we are the shop with the bubbles and it's really cool," Hastings said. "If I turn it off we risk losing a lot of chance of oncoming traffic coming in."

Hastings was once homeless. Now she is a downtown business owner, and the economy is just another obstacle she is working to overcome.

"We make a big difference in the community and we will continue to strive to make a difference in the community," Hastings said.

"There's only so much I can do."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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