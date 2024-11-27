The Women's Center of Greater Lansing looking for answers after their free pantry was vandalized

According to The Womens Center of Greater Lansing's executive director, Rebecca Kasen, a group of men vandalized the center's little free pantry around 2:30 am on Saturday

In the video, the men are heard mocking the "Black Lives Matter" sign in the window

At this time, Lansing Police have not identified or charged any of the individuals in the video

In the attached story, I spoke to Kasen about

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Women's Center of Greater Lansing is looking for answers after a group of men were caught on camera vandalizing this free pantry.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with the executive director as she picks up the pieces.

"It is used very regularly by people in our community who need menstrual products," said Rebecca Kasen, The Women's Center of Greater Lansing executive director.

The little free pantry at the Women's Center of Greater Lansing is a key part of the organization's mission of providing "valuable, innovative resources and services in an atmosphere that fosters mutual support".

But Saturday morning, their atmosphere was shaken to its core.

"It was leaning forward like it was about to fall over and crash," Kasen said.

Staff came into work and found that the pantry had been tampered with.

When they checked the camera footage from Saturday, they were devastated by what they saw and heard.

"Hey look "Black Lives Matter," said one man in the video.

As you can hear from the video, a group mockingly quoted the "Black Lives Matter" sign hanging in the window of the women's center before pulling the pantry out of the ground.

A heartbreaking sight for Rebecca Kasen.

"What would you have to say to them?" I asked

"Don't you have a mother, a sister, or somebody in your life who has a period? This was not necessary. We are a safe space for all" Kasen replied.

She says this isn't the first time the women's center has been the target of negative attention.

"People yelling in our windows and harassing our staff" Kasen said.

But she hopes this is the last, which is why she shared the video to social media with a caption saying in part "Together we can keep this essential resource available to those who need it"

"It can not happen on our property we will do whatever we can to keep you safe while here," she said.

At this time Lansing police have not identified or charged anyone in the group.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook