The Street Dog Coalition offering free pet clinic at Reutter Park in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Street Dog Coalition is setting up shop in Lansing to make sure pets, who are owned by people experiencing homelessness, can get the vital services they need.

The coalition plans to work with students at Michigan State University to give free medical services to dogs and cats.

The event will be held at Reutter Park on South Capitol Avenue from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The organization says over 500,000 people were counted as homeless in 2020, and that number is expected to grow.

If you'd like to learn more about this free veterinary care pop-up at Reutter Park, we have a link here .

