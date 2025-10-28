The race for Lansing mayor: A one-on-one interview with candidate Kelsea Hector

LANSING, Mich — As Election Day approaches, Lansing voters will choose between two mayoral candidates: incumbent Mayor Andy Schor and challenger Kelsea Hector.

I met Hector at Debbie Stabenow Park, where she shared insights into her campaign and addressed some of the biggest questions from local residents.

Hector entered the race to advocate for unhoused residents and believes it’s time for a woman to lead Lansing.

Hector plans to push for more state funding for road repairs, collaborate with local groups to address homelessness, and prioritize small businesses for job growth.

Hector says her campaign centers on listening to residents and building a stronger, more unified Lansing — “the only thing that’s going to save us is us.”

“If you notice behind me, we have the Michigan Women Walk of Fame project,” Hector said. “I picked it because it’s about time Lansing had a woman in leadership.”

Hector says running for mayor wasn’t part of her original plan.

“I just put my name in the ring after talking to a few people because there was a piece of rage about what was happening with our unhoused neighbors,” she said. “At the very minimum, I thought I could be loud.”Months later, Hector has emerged as one of only two candidates vying to lead Michigan’s capital city.

“I’m less worried about funding or getting big donors,” she said. “I’m more worried about listening to folks sitting at kitchen tables.”

In keeping with her focus on community voices, Hector responded to several questions from residents about key local issues — including roads, housing, and jobs.

Darius Guy, a 24-year-old Lansing resident, says he’s frustrated with the city’s streets.

“I’ve been driving around Lansing for about six years now. I keep hearing how the roads are going to change, but I’ve seen nothing,” he said. “We need change around here. What are your plans?”

Hector says she plans to advocate at the state level for more infrastructure funding.

“Regardless of some of the state budget outcomes, what it did do is provide opportunities for money to fix the roads,” she explained. “Continuously advocating at the state level to get more funding here is going to be pivotal.”

Another resident, Loretta Stanaway asked about how the city should handle homeless encampments.

“I don’t think we ‘handle’ them at all,” Hector said. “What we do is go in and talk to people.”She referenced a recent lawsuit involving the city and private landowners, noting that Judge Aquilina’s ruling has opened the door for more collaboration between organizations and government agencies.

“We’re now seeing groups come together asking, ‘How can we meet people where they’re at and actually get them housed?’” Hector added.

When it comes to jobs and economic development, Hector emphasized the importance of supporting small, local businesses first.

“We have to be really careful about bringing a lot of outside money in because nobody cares about Lansing residents like a Lansing resident,” she said. “First and foremost, we have to put small businesses first.”

As Election Day nears, Hector says her campaign is about more than just winning office — it’s about building a stronger Lansing community.

“The only thing that’s going to save us is us,” she said.

